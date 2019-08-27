AUBURN – Elaine P. Lafond, formerly of Harvard St., Auburn, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Clover Manor at the age of 93. She was born on Jan. 4, 1926, the daughter of Charles V. and Annie M. Parker. Elaine was married to Paul Lafond and was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed cooking and taking care of her family. She was a sweet, kind soul with a perpetual smile and twinkle in her eye.

Elaine was predeceased by her loving husband, Paul; her parents; her siblings; and nephew, William Parker.

She is survived by her son John “Jack” Lafond and Donna Rochon of Pa., son Dennis “Denny” Lafond of New Gloucester; nephew, Jim Parker and wife Sandra of Leeds, nieces, Carol Hodgkin and Steve of Auburn and Nancy Hewison and Joly of Indiana. Elaine will be lovingly remembered by a special niece, Ann Parker of Auburn; and dear friends David Pelchat and Elaine Clukey of Hebron, Merlyn and Francesca Haines of Auburn and Harold Williams of Auburn.

We thank the staff of Clover Manor and Androscoggin Homehealth Care & Hospice for their compassionate care.

Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the N. Edward Chapman Gathering Room at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 980 Turner Street, Auburn. A funeral will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Skips Way Residential Facility in New Gloucester