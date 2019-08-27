GREENE – Katherine “Kathy” Maria Moreau, a resident of Greene passed away Saturday Aug. 24, 2019, following a long illness. She was born at home on April 13, 1942, the daughter of Linwood and Nellie Bubier.Kathy had a love of animals (even wild ones), nature, fashion and using her God given artistic ability to create beautiful things. She lived in California for 22 years. During her time on the west coast, she enjoyed gardening, sunbathing at the beach, flea markets and supporting her community by delivering meals on wheels to those in need. She also delighted in hosting her east coast family and friends by coordinating countless trips to Disneyland, Universal Studios and many other fun spots she thought her loved ones would enjoy. In her early years she supported her family by working in shoe shops and serving tables. Later in life she worked as a caregiver to the disabled. Kathy was kind hearted, adventurous and fun all wrapped into one. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.Kathy was survived by her loving sister, Eileen Jordan; daughters, Sheryll Cournoyer, Sharon Bissonnette, son-in-law, Larry Bissonnette and son, Raymond “Benji” Ames; grandchildren, Angel Russell, Cherokee Susman, Jennifer McGray, Jessica Higgins, Laurie Perkins, Christie Ames and Becky Kimball; as well as eighteen great-grandchildren; nephews, Jeffrey Dupuis and Richard Dupuis and loving niece, Melody Murphy. She was predeceased by her parents; as well as her husband, Donald Moreau; and her sister, Colleen Small. Services will be held graveside on Friday August 30, 1 p.m. at Gracelawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 980 Turner St., Auburn. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution in Kathy’s memory be made to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society http://www.gahumane.org/node/4046