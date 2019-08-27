LEWISTON – Roger N. Beliveau Sr., of Lisbon, passed away Aug. 24, 2019, at Springbrook Nursing Home.

Born Sept. 7, 1935, he served two years in the army, and then was a laborer/maintenance in many shops.

After retirement he took care of his wife, Yvette Beliveau. He was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church.

He leaves behind his six, children, Linda, Dan, Pat, Diane, Roger, and Jackie; a nephew he raised Danny Roy Smith; six granddaughters, whom he adored, six grandsons; and many great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

He was married to predeceased Yvette Beliveau for 56 years. He was predeceased by parents, Florida and Dorian Beliveau; sister, Lucille Beliveau.

Service will be held at Holy Trinity Church in Lisbon on Friday, August 30 at 11 a.m. with gathering in the Holy Trinity Hall following the service. If you would like to bring a dish or beverage you may do so.