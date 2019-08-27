TURNER — The music of Christine Paulson, joined by Tim Bishop, will fill the air at this week’s “Music For Mavis” Concerts at the Gazebo, beginning at 6:30 p.m. “The Bishop Review” will be held rain or shine.

They will be joined by bassist Roger Robinson and drummer Brian Hodgeman. This tight and powerful group of musicians deliver classic acoustic rock ‘n’ roll Americana music that people are sure to remember.

They pass the hat to pay the musicians. Suggested donation is $10. For more information, call 207-754-0954.

