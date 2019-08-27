BETHEL — Western Mountains Senior College has announced its line-up of classes and events this fall, which includes an Introduction to Knitting class for beginners only, Native Trees of Oxford County and, for a peek into Maine’s distant past, Local Glacial Landscape Features as well as a Senior Players theater class.

Other class offerings include Great Decisions, Drawing and Painting, Two Special Novels, Mah Jongg for Beginners, Bridge for Beginners (Part 2), and Women in Western Art.

WMSC sponsors several programs that are free and open to the public. Karen Mills will host the Brown Bag Lunch discussion on Tuesday, Sept. 10, when she, along with three women hikers, will discuss ‘Women of the White Mountains.” To Your Heaith presents “The New 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimers” on Thursday, Oct. 10. Senior Players performances will take place Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22 and 23.

Registration begins on Friday, Sept. 6. Download a registration form on the blog: wmscollege.blogspot.com. Forms are also available in the Telstar Adult Education Office. $25 Annual membership is $25; most courses, $20; fees waived upon request. For more information, call 207-824-2136, ext. 1340.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: