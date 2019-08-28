PARIS — A Brownfield man has been charged with gross sexual assault, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and criminal restraint in the alleged abuse of a woman in Brownfield between March and July.

Gerald Geisinger, 34, was arrested Tuesday, according to court documents.

Geisinger was released on personal recognizance after his initial court appearance Wednesday. Because the charges against him are felonies, he was not required to enter a plea. His case likely will go to a grand jury.

Geisinger, who lives with his mother, will be under house arrest. He has been ordered to have no contact with his victim.

Geisinger may only leave his house for court dates, medical treatments or for meetings with his lawyer.

According to an affidavit filed by Lt. Justin M. Brown of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, Geisinger on one occasion held his hands around the woman’s throat and constricted her breathing to the point “her vision started to darken” before he stopped.

On another occasion, according to the affidavit, Geisinger placed his hand on the woman’s throat, holding her down and causing her to have trouble breathing.

Geisinger knew the woman and on multiple occasions assaulted her when she declined his proposals for sex, according to the affidavit.

Gross sexual assault is punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Aggravated assault is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Domestic violence assault and criminal restraint are misdemeanors.

Geisinger has a lengthy criminal record, according to police. When arrested, he was not listed on the Maine Sex Offender Registry, although he had been listed previously.

Geisinger was arrested in 2015 for theft by receiving stolen property and failing to comply with the sex offender registry.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: