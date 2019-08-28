PARIS — The Deering Memorial Community Center will host an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. The community center, located at 39 Main St., South Paris, will also offer table rentals for $20.

For more information or to book a space, call the Paris Public Library at 207-743-6994 or e-mail [email protected]

The funds will support the community center’s annual operating costs. The center offers free or low-cost meeting or activity space for nonprofit, business or personal events.

—

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Historical Society will hold its annual yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Octagon House, 126 High St. The sale will include furniture, household items, books and antiques.

—

WAYNE — First Saturday at the Cary Library’s Williams House, Old Winthrop Road, on Sept. 7 will include a book sale, breakfast and boutique from 9 a.m. to noon. Many books and CDs will be marked down to 50 cents. There will be homemade quiche, scones, cinnamon buns and coffee.

For more information, call the library at 207-685-3612.

« Previous

filed under: