100 years ago: 1919

Owing to the fact that it is impossible to be able to fill the demand daily for rooms at the YWCA on Pine Street, that the resident house is crowded and all known available rooms are now filled, the question is raised of a “Room Registry Service” in this city, such as is carried on by association in so many other cities, especially since the war. There has always been a certain number of rooms available in the association, but it has reached the point now where it is impossible to find extra rooms which can be properly vouched for and a definite effort is now about to be made by appealing to the public to help out.

50 years ago: 1969

Lewiston Mayor John B. Beliveau, Auburn Mayor Clyde E. Goudey and Auburn City Manager Woodbury Brackett will be among Twin City officials to attend a special Augusta meeting Wednesday to discuss the Northeast Airlines situation as it affects air service in Augusta and Lewiston-Auburn area communities. The two cities will probably also send some of its legislators and businessmen interested in the problem.

25 years ago: 1994

“Methods of First Aid” will be the subject of a Horizons/55 educational program Aug. 31 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Health Information Center at the Lewiston Mall. Mike Carroll, quality improvement coordinator for United Ambulance Service of Lewiston, will talk about what people experiencing an injury or medical emergency can do before professional help arrives. Carroll is a paramedic with more than 20 years of experience in emergency medicine. He is a member of the Maine Paramedic Association, National Safety Council and National Association of Physicians.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: