NO. LIVERMORE — Don Jordon (church member) sat in for Pastor Bonnie as she was on vacation. His message was titled “This is My Church.” This was the copy of a sermon given by Elwood Gross sometime in the 40’s or 50’s. It was a history of the North Livermore church, how it compared to the early church after Jesus’ ascension, and its relationship to the people of this community, as well as individuals. It was very relevant, reinforcing the verse, Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever. (Hebrews 13:8.)

Hymns today were: “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee;” “Great Is They Faithfulness;” and “How Great Thou Art.” The Ladies Trio sand two specials.

Events: Pastor Bonnies office Hours Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m. to Noon; Monday Bible Study 6 p.m. ; Tuesday Bible Study 1 p.m. ; Sunday Sept. 1st Worship 9:30 a.m.

Looking ahead:

Regular church hours begin Sunday Sept. 8, Sunday School for all ages at 9 a.m. , followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. . Saturday Sept. 21st The LeClaires’ Gospel Concert 6 p.m. . The food pantry request for Sept. is canned green beans.

