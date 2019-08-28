ALBION — Two 19-year old New Hampshire men were involved in an ATV crash on the Marden Shores Road in Albion on Tuesday afternoon, according to Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

At approximately 1 p.m., Cameron Callahan, of Greenland, New Hampshire, and Dillan Torrez, of Somersworth, New Hampshire, were riding on a trail which intersected with Marden Shores Road. When Callahan, who was the driver, turned the corner, the ATV flipped on top of the men.

Both men were transported to Inland Hospital in Waterville by Delta Ambulance but were released shortly after with only minor injuries.

The crash coincides with the creation of the ATV Task Force, a team assembled by Gov. Janet Mills that will assess the issues associated with the growth of ATV use in the state.

According to a statement released by MDIFW on Wednesday, there are more than 70,000 annual ATV registrations and 6,000 miles of trails in Maine. But with the number of ATVs steadily rising in the state, concerns about ATV size, riding on private land without permission and environmental damage have become more prominent.

The first meeting of the ATV Task Force is Sept. 5 at 1 p.m. at the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine headquarters in Augusta.

