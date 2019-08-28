Woodlands Senior Living facilities celebrated first responders recently. Seen Aug. 21 in Farmington were far left front-back: Dir. Mike Senecal, NorthStar Ambulance; Joe Brichetto, NorthStar; Sgt. Brad Scovil, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office; Dep. Derrick Doucette, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office; Dep. Alan Elmes, Jr., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Center left front-back: Jeff Dresser, NorthStar; Justin Hurlburt, NorthStar; Alexandra Lynch, NorthStar; Lt. David St. Laurent, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Center right front-back: Sgt. Michael Lyman, Farmington Police Department; Ofc. Trystan Mercier, FPD; Kyle Ellis, Wilton Fire Rescue; Stephanie Ellis, Wilton Fire Rescue. Far right front-back: Disp. Levi Gould, Franklin County Communications Center; Aaron Gordon, Farmington Fire Rescue; Ofc. Brandon Scholan, Farmington Police Department; Office Mgr. Karen Kidd, FPD; Dep. Chf. Shane Cote, FPD. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Nicole Carter

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Farmington Maine, first responders, Woodlands Senior Living
Related Stories
Latest Articles