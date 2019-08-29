BUCKFIELD — Join us in Celebrating the Spirit of “Community”, and the Organizations that unite our Communities on Monday September 2, 2019 Labor Day. This year the Annual Buckfield Community Day Parade and Field Events will honor all community organizations. We welcome your organization, group, team and or float to join in the Parade which will begin at 10:00, traveling through the Buckfield Village to the Buckfield Jr. Sr. High School. 1st and 2nd place Prizes will be awarded for Floats, Antique Autos, Engines, Children’s Display (decorated bicycles) and Animals. All Parade goers are invited to the Field activities that follow at the Buckfield Jr. Sr. High School on Morrill St. where there will be plenty of parking, food, games and entertainment.

New this year will be expanded activities for kids of all ages including “Touch a Truck” and Pony rides, Dana Perkins, Ventrilopuist and Magician, and an annual favorite, the Bounce House. There will be live entertainment including local singer Haley Cote. Come for lunch from one of the food vendors and you can indulge your taste buds with some Pork from the Pig Roast, Burgers, Ices, Drinks and the East Sumner Congregational Church will be on hand with their homemade pies. There will be plenty of seating under the tents to meet old friends and make new ones

The Parade route and the Staging (starting at 9am) will be as follows: Floats and Antique Cars, will line up on North Hill Road beginning at the junction of Route 117. Bicycles will line up in the parking lot at the Buckfield Inn on Turner St. beginning at 9:00 a.m. Animals will line up on the Recreation Field on Cross Road. For more information on the Parade, Line-up, Field Events or participation go to BuckfieldCommnityDay.com or email [email protected]

A shuttle will be available for parade participants from the High School to the staging areas and as needed.

