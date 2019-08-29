BATH — The Chocolate Church Arts Center will kick off its 42nd season with two weekends of performances of the musical, “Camelot,” the weekends of Sept. 6 and 13.

Evening performances will take place at 7:30 Fridays, Sept. 6 and 13, and Saturdays, Sept. 7 and 14. Matinee shows will be presented at 2 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 8 and 15.

Other September highlights at the Chocolate Church Arts Center include the return of an all-star tribute to “The Last Waltz,” the star-studded 1976 concert by The Band. The performance, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, will feature the Colwell Brothers, as well as members of The Boneheads, The Fogcutters and Dave Mallett’s band. This show has sold out more than a dozen times, so tickets should be purchased early.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, the fiery Celtic group, Còig, will return for a 7:30 p.m. concert. Còig, a four-piece super group with mastery of over a dozen instruments, shifts between century-old tunes of past generations to original and upbeat compositions.

Later in the fall the center will present Mel Brooks’ “The Producers,” opening Oct. 10, in collaboration with Studio Theatre of Bath, as well as world-class musical performers like the high-energy Italian-Mediterranean group Newpoli, Friday, Oct. 4; eight-time Blues Music Award winner Shemekia Copeland, Saturday, Oct. 26; Grammy-nominee Shawn Mullins, who wrote the iconic 1998 No.1 hit, “Lullaby,” Saturday, Nov. 2; and Woodstock 1969 performer Melanie Safka of “Brand New Key” fame, Saturday, Nov. 9.

The holiday season will feature shows by world-renowned guitar players Frank Vignola and Vinny Raniolo, Friday, Dec. 6, and Eileen Ivers, dubbed “the Jimi Hendrix of the violin” by the New York Times, on Sunday Dec. 22.

Details for these shows and a full lineup of the 2019-2020 season can be found at www.chocolatechurcharts.org. Tickets for all events are available at that website or by calling 207-442-8455.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: