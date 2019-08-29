NORWAY — Creative Norway has announced the second annual “So You Think You Can Bob?” contest, featuring seven musicians vying for a $100 prize awarded for the best Bob Dylan impression.

Interested performers should email [email protected] and include a photo and song choice. Local celebrity judges will pick the winner and the event will be hosted by “Bob Dylan” himself.

The event is part of the Longley Square Summer Performance Series.

Contact [email protected] for more information and/or questions, or go to https://www.facebook.com/events/2073439272965769/.

