Not Too Sour Pickles

Izabel Wales, Norway

5 to 6 Cups of water

1/4 Cup salt

1/2 Teaspoons pickling spices

1 Teaspoon dill

1 Teaspoon garlic salt

12 Small cucumbers, peel washed

3/4 Cup white vinegar

2 Teaspoons sugar

1 Gallon jar, very clean

Mix all ingredients except cucumbers and pour in the gallon jug. Add the cucumbers. Leave at room temperature for two to three days then refrigerate.

Summer Squash Casserole

Izabel Wales, Norway

2 Pounds summer squash

1 Cup cubed Velveeta type cheese

1 Cup buttered bread crumbs

1 Cup sour cream

1/4 Cup butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Cut the ends of the squash then slice unpeeled into a pot of salted water. Cook until tender. Drain and mash with the butter. Mix in sour cream, cheese and salt and pepper. Put into a buttered casserole dish and top with the bread crumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.

Carrot Cake

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

2 Cups sugar

2 Cups flour

1 Teaspoon salt

1 Teaspoon baking soda

2 Teaspoons cinnamon

1 1/2 Teaspoons oil

4 Eggs

3 Cups carrots, grated

1 Cup chopped walnuts, optional

Mix sugar, flour, salt, baking soda, cinnamon and cooking oil together. Add the eggs one at a time mixing after each. Add carrots and nuts and mix well. Pour into greased and floured cake pans and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until a toothpick comes out clean

Kids in the Kitchen

Fruit Cocktail Treat

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 Envelope unflavored gelatin

1/4 Cup cold water

2 Cups fruit cocktail with syrup

1/2 Cup mayonnaise

1 Cup heave cream, whipped

Maraschinos cherries

Dissolve gelatin in water. Add to the fruit cocktail and mix in mayonnaise. Fold in whipped cream and cherries. Pour into a mold or bowl and let set in the refrigerator.

