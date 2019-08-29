LEWISTON – Anita J. Michaud, 78, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. She was born in Lewiston on April 10, 1941, the daughter of the late Armand and Marie Louise (Goulet) St. Pierre. She was educated in local schools and graduated from St. Dom’s. She married the love of her life, Ronald I. Michaud, on Sept. 3, 1960 and they shared 54 years together. Though she worked various jobs throughout her life, her true passion was being a homemaker, faithfully caring for her children and loving husband. She was a longtime member of Pathway Vineyard Church in Lewiston. Anita loved deeply and made herself available to anyone who came into her life. Being an encourager was one of her gifts and, through both words and deeds, always pointed people to Jesus. Though she battled Alzheimer’s Disease for over 12 years, she always maintained her beautiful spirit, loving others with compassion, care, and lots of hugs and kisses. Anita leaves behind her four children: Marc Michaud, Karen Michaud, Brian Michaud and wife, Becky, Christine Bergeron and husband, Albert; her seven grandchildren: Adam Michaud and wife, Angela, Cameron Michaud, Kayla Loudermilk and husband, Adam, Heather Michaud, Sierra Higgins and husband, Derek, Jordan and Hannah Bergeron; four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Nathan, Sophia and Genevieve; two sisters, Annette and Jeannine, a brother, Norm, and many special nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Michaud. You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Anita’s life by visiting her guest book at: www.thefortingrouplewiston.com. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 31, at 10 a.m., at Pathway Vineyard Church in Lewiston.

Those wishing to make donations in her memory may do so to

The Alzheimer’s

Association of Maine

383 US Rt. 1 Suite 2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

