ONTARIO, Ore. – Lucyola Dunn-Strout Wheeler, 87, formerly of Greene, Maine, died peacefully on Sunday, Aug., 4, 2019, holding the hands of several family members.

Born Lucy Ola Dunn on May 8, 1932, to Elwood and Ida Ola Dunn of Hartford, Maine, her mother died shortly after from complications and Lucy was raised by her Aunt Ruby and Uncle Ralph Strout. She graduated from ELHS in 1950. Shortly after, she married Albion Russell and three children were born. In 1959, she remarried to David Wheeler and a fourth child was born a couple of years later.

Extremely talented, above all, she was a loving mother/grandmother, caring deeply for her family. Always there for them, she delivered sage advice but never interfered in their lives. She is survived by her four children, Linda and Ken (Eaton, Ohio), David and Olga (Ontario, Ore.), Kathy and Hugh (Emmett, Idaho) and Vikki and Darin (Payette, Idaho); 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Lucyola was interred with her beloved husband, David, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, Idaho.

Tributes may be made at https://www.haren-wood.com/notices/

Lucyola-Wheeler

or sent to “Family of Lucyola Wheeler,”

1095 SW 8th Ave,

Ontario, OR 97914 or

[email protected]

Genealogical photos/info

are greatly appreciated.

« Previous

Next »