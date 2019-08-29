AUBURN – Normand J. Peters gained his wings and left us to see his saviour on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. He fought a long and courageous battle with an illness. He passed peacefully with his loving family by his side.

He was born on May 9, 1935, in Fort Kent, Maine, the proud son of Joseph and Mabel Peters.

He moved to the Lewiston/Auburn area where he married the love of his life, Ruth Ann Deletetsky on Jan. 28, 1961. Norm served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1957-1963. He settled down in Auburn with Ruth and started a family. They were happily married for the past 60 years.

Normand worked hard to support his growing family. He worked at Armand’s Body Shop in Lewiston for many years. From there, he drove semi-trailer trucks until he retired in 2002. Normand had an affinity for the great outdoors and enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, camping, but none were greater than his love for fishing. There was nothing he cherished more than spending time on the water with his family and friends. He loved to work with his hands, tinkering with all sorts of things around his property and with his vehicles.

Normand is survived by his wife, Ruth; brother, Nelson; sister, Marie Boucher and her husband, Larry; daughter, Lori and her partner, Bob Martin of Auburn; daughter, Debra and her partner, Annette Coulombe of Poland; daughter, Patty of Turner; and son, Michael and his wife, Christina, of California. He also leaves behind four grandchildren; Shayna Collins, Marlee Collins, Dustin Collins, and Ethan Peters.

Normand was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Mabel; brothers, Stanley and Benton; and sisters, Dot, Rose, and Bernadette.

The Peters family would like to thank the dedicated and caring staff of Androscoggin Hospice House for their steadfast care of Normand. No service or viewing will be held.

In lieu of gifts or flowers,

the family requests you send donations to the

Androscoggin Hospice House at

236 Stetson Road

in Auburn.

