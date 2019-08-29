PARIS — Responsible Pet Care Shelter & Adoption is expecting a second group of puppies from Puerto Rico this week. Shelters on the island are readying for hurricane season and flying out as many animals as they can to shelters on the mainland. Puppies can be seen on Facebook and in person at the shelter. Adoption fees are $450, which includes all shots, parasite treatment and spay/neuter. For more information call Responsible Pet Care 743-8679.

