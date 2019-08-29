To the Editor:

The family of Cora Paradis Payne would like to take this opportunity to share our sincere appreciation for the exceptional care given to our mother during her recent stay in the final stages of her time with us here in this life. Words cannot adequately express the gratitude that we feel for the way our mother and her family were treated during this very difficult time. The entire staff at Stephens Memorial Hospital went out of their way to make this situation as comforting as possible at all times. Our mother was tended to in an exceptionally respectful manner and was given more than adequate attention constantly.

The hospital staff went out of their way to see that her family was well cared for and meals were delivered to us as well as constant inquiries as to if they could do anything to ease the situation. I want to say a special thank you to the nursing staff. They came to mother’s beside in a very timely manner to see that she was kept as comfortable and as pain-free as possible. They always treated each and everyone in the room with warmth and courtesy during our most difficult time. I have heard wonderful stories of people in similar situations experiencing the same at Stephens Memorial and that is a credit to the Oxford Hills community.

I feel that there is no possible way that this very difficult situation could have been made more bearable. I also would like to express our sincere thanks to the hospice staff that made it possible for our mother to live out her final days near family close at home. This made the situation much easier for our entire family. In closing, I would like to once again give our deep appreciation to the

wonderful staff at Stephens Memorial and to again say many thanks to all of you who work there.

The family of Cora Paradis Payne

Greenwood

