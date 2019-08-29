Lilly Smith, left, shows off her new shoes to her best friend Sophia Sparrow at Harrison Elementary School Wednesday, Aug 28. The girls, both 8 and of Harrison, happily reunited after a summer of barely seeing each other. Dee Menear/Advertiser Democrat Buy this Photo
Timothy Ridlon, 5, of Oxford, dances his way to his first day of Kindergarten Wednesday, Aug. 28 as “Happy” by Pharrell Williams plays over the loudspeaker at Oxford Elementary School. Dee Menear/Advertiser Democrat Buy this Photo
First-grader Blake Luna, 6, and his mother, Ashley Emery, both of Oxford, walk to Oxford Elementary School for the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 28. Dee Menear/Advertiser Democrat Buy this Photo
Cesalee Smith, right, walks her daughter Lilly Smith, 8, both of Harrison, to her first day at Harrison Elementary School. Lilly, who is in the third grade, said, “I am really excited to play with my friends.” Dee Menear/Advertiser Democrat Buy this Photo
Timothy Ridlon, 5, of Oxford arrives for his first day of Kindergarten at Oxford Elementary School Wednesday morning, Aug. 28. Dee Menear/Advertiser Democrat Buy this Photo
