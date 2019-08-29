Buckfield Board of Selectmen

August 20

BUCKFIELD — The following action was taken by the Buckfield Board of Selectmen at the Aug. 20 meeting:

Joint workshop

What happened: Selectmen and members of the Budget Committee held a workshop on next year’s budget process before the regular selectboard meeting.

What it means: They agreed to remind residents that their input is welcome at the joint selectboard and Budget Committee meetings to discuss the budget. Town Manager Joe Roach suggested allowing time at the end of each department for public comment and everyone agreed.

What’s next: At Roach’s suggestion, during the last joint meeting the selectboard and Budget Committee will each vote on the budget.

Paving bids

What happened: Selectmen rejected paving bids for the town’s other paving projects and accepted a bid obtained by the town of Hartford for paving on Town Line Road, which lies in both towns.

What it means: Selectmen rejected paving bids from Spencer Group of Tuner, All States Asphalt of Windham and Pike Industries of Fairfield because their prices came in significantly higher than what Buckfield budgeted for. The Town Line Road project is split between Buckfield and Hartford and Northeast Paving Company will do the work for $80 per ton, which is what Buckfield budgeted for.

What’s next: Roach will issue requests for proposals for paving on 400-foot sections of Darnit Road that needs to get done this year and the rest of maintenance paving in Buckfield that can be done in the spring.

Shedd Hollow Bridge

What happened: Roach gave an update about the Shedd Hollow Road Bridge replacement project that is underway.

What it means: The steel castings are being bolted together and the stream is temporarily being diverted via a siphon system with 4-inch PVC pipes and a pump. The stream will go back to its regular flow once the work is done. Some of the fish in the stream will be moved after being minorly shocked with electricity, which Roach noted doesn’t kill them.

What’s next: The work must be done by Monday, Sept. 30. Roach said the project is a little bit behind schedule but there is time to get back on track.

Special Ordinance

What happened: Selectmen tabled taking any possible action on the language in the town’s Special Amusement Ordinance until they have a definition of what “detrimental to public health/safety” means.

What it means: Selectmen held a public hearing on the special amusement permit issued for the Buck-It Grill & Tavern after written complaints about noise came in from neighbors, though the complainers did not show up to the hearing. Selectmen want to know if there is a legal definition of what is detrimental to public health/safety since it can be subjective.

What’s next: Roach will find out the answer and bring it to selectmen at a future meeting.

Sand bids

What happened: Selectmen tabled taking any action on winter sands bids until grading reports come in.

What it means: Bids came in from W.A. Sumner of Sumner for $9.75 per yard for the inside pile and $9.75 per yard for the outside pile and from K.R. Youland & Son LLC of Turner for $9.75 per yard for inside and $9.50 per yard for outside. Selectman Cheryl Coffman wanted to wait for the gradation report because issues regarding this have arisen in the past.

What’s next: Selectmen will take action on the matter at their Tuesday, Sept. 3 meeting.

Facility Use

What happened: Selectmen tabled taking action on the proposed facility use application until Roach could bring them more information.

What it means: Roach created a draft Facility Use application for town buildings after the request from Karen Vasil-Busch to use a room to offer a community yoga class. Roach modeled it after the Old Church on the Hill’s use form and eventually wants to have an inventory of town available space for rent, parking sketches and possible fees associated with renting.

What’s next: Roach will have a meeting with the fire and rescue chiefs about the yoga class possibly taking place in the training room in the Fire-Rescue Station and bring a proposed fee schedule to selectmen at their next meeting.

Manager’s report

What happened: Roach gave his town manager’s report, which covered a number of topics.

What it means: Brush trimming took place on Sodom Road, ditching continues on South Hill Road and may go through next week and hazard trees were removed on Paris Hill Road, High Street, Purkis Road and East Buckfield Road. Roach issued a second notice of violation for a shed that was started without a building permit on North Hill Road.

What’s next: The public safety audit by the Maine Department of Transportation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, beginning at the Municipal Center, 34 Turner St., which is open to the public.

Personnel

What happened: Selectmen made appointments to boards and committees and accepted resignations.

What it means: Appointments include Cory Nicholson to the Old Church on the Hill Committee for a one-year term and Robert Downey and Peter Werwath to the Road Committee each for a two-year term. Selectmen accepted Colin Greenan’s and Glen Sevigny’s resignations from the Planning Board with regret.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: