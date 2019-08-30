They’re off! 2019 COLOR ME UNITED participants at the start of Saturday’s 5K Run/Walk. Submitted photo

FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area put its best colors forward in its third annual COLOR ME UNITED 5K. The overall winner in the men’s category was Alan Fern, and Morgan Leso finished first overall among women. Banyan Igrisano was the fastest male in the 10-and-under age group, with Charlotte Gieseman topping out in the same female category.

Morgan Leso was the top finisher in the Women’s Category with a time of 26:23. Leso organized a team of more than 20 runners dubbed Team Strong and Mighty. Submitted photo

Alan Fern, the COLOR ME UNITED 5k’s fastest male runner finished with a time of 23:29. Submitted photo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prize for the Best Dressed Team went to “The Floss Boss and the Molars Gone Wild” of Community Dental. Prize for the Best Dressed Individual went to Harper Hilpert.

Harper Hilpert, Chosen as Best Dressed Individual. Submitted photo

Rear view showcasing the purple wings worn by Best Dressed Individual Harper Hilpert. Submitted photo

Best Dressed Team Winners, representing Community Dental. Submitted photo

 

 

 

 

Visit https://multifiles.pressherald.com/uploads/sites/10/2019/08/Color-Run-Class-Results.pdf for the official race results or click on the accompanying link: Official Results of the race are listed here. 

McKenna Ernest-Rothert indulges in some post-race chocolate milk after finishing the COLOR ME UNITED 5K. Submitted photo.

Josh Jackson enjoying some chocolate milk after the COLOR ME UNITED 5K. Submitted photo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The 2019 COLOR ME UNITED 5k kicks off with its signature color explosion before the race. Approximately 325 runners/walkers and 20+ volunteers took part this year. Submitted photo

