FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area put its best colors forward in its third annual COLOR ME UNITED 5K. The overall winner in the men’s category was Alan Fern, and Morgan Leso finished first overall among women. Banyan Igrisano was the fastest male in the 10-and-under age group, with Charlotte Gieseman topping out in the same female category.
Prize for the Best Dressed Team went to “The Floss Boss and the Molars Gone Wild” of Community Dental. Prize for the Best Dressed Individual went to Harper Hilpert.
Visit https://multifiles.pressherald.com/uploads/sites/10/2019/08/Color-Run-Class-Results.pdf for the official race results or click on the accompanying link: Official Results of the race are listed here.
