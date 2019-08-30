CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Andy Roddick, 37; Lisa Ling, 46; Cameron Diaz, 47; Michael Chiklis, 56.

Happy Birthday: Envision what you want to achieve this year, and set your plans in motion. This year is about completion, change and getting what you want. Don’t waste time procrastinating when you should be taking action and living your dream. Don’t let other people’s situations stand between you and your long-term goal. Transparency will help you get your way. Your numbers are 6, 14, 20, 28, 32, 45, 47.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Before agreeing to something, find out what you’ll have to do and what you will get in return. Mutual respect and equality need to be a starting point if you plan to move forward with something or someone. Be open to suggestions. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you crave change, go somewhere or try something you’ve never experienced. Meeting new people or doing something with someone you love is encouraged. Love and romance will enhance your life. Socializing, traveling and personal improvements are favored. 5 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take a close look at what someone offers. You’ll be taken advantage of if you are too accommodating. Be open to information, but don’t provide too much to someone who isn’t willing to give back. Deception is apparent. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Now is the time to make your move. Be creative, and you’ll find solutions that will lead to precisely what you want to happen. Doing something with friends or relatives should be scheduled. Love and romance are in the stars. 4 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take stock before you make any unnecessary changes. Know what you are up against, what you need and how best to be competent and cost-efficient. Finish taking care of your responsibilities before you move on to more pleasurable pursuits. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put everything in order, and take care of unfinished business. Pay attention to detail, and don’t be fooled by someone’s exaggerated opinion. Stay on track and on budget, and deviate only when there is a clear-cut purpose to do so. Romance is featured. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look inward. Consider what makes you happy. Take care of yourself. Put your emotional and physical health first. Refuse to let anyone bully you into something you want to do or use manipulative tactics to control you. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Some options will be better than others. Choose wisely, do your research and discover what will make you the happiest and proceed down that path. Consider if your peace of mind is worth more than financial profit. Romance is encouraged. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick close to home, and surround yourself with supportive and reliable people. Too much of anything will be to your detriment. Trust in what you know is the truth and those who have never let you down. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Buying or selling your home or possessions and making improvements that will give you a new lease on life are favored. Love and romance will bring you closer to someone you cherish. Physical fitness and proper diet are encouraged. 5 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make a change because it’s something you want to do, not because someone is forcing it on you. Stand up for your rights, and take care of your physical, emotional and financial well-being. Don’t let others decide your fate. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You can accomplish more if you work alongside like-minded people to bring about positive change. Improving how you handle money will prompt you to save for something unique. Romance and commitment will bring you closer to someone you love. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are efficient, practical and resilient. You are focused and informative.

