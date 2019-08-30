Come to the Old Town Public Library, on Tuesday, September 17 at 11 a.m., for the Tuesday Forum Luncheon with performer Bill Berlinghoff.

Bill is a folksinger with more than half a century of performing experience, appearing in almost every east-coast state from Maine to Virginia and as far west as Colorado and Oregon. In his rich, flexible baritone accompanied by banjo or guitar, Bill sings a wide range of songs, spanning the traditional mountain music of Tennessee, popular folk music of the ’60s, topical songs of quiet coffeehouses, rowdy pub singalongs, and an increasing number of originals.

Seating is limited so please call the library to reserve your spot at 207-827-3972

