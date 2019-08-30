WILTON — On Friday, August 23 Marcus and Heidi Corey and their three children Abishai, Hadassah and Jesse reached the summit of Mt. Katahdin and completed their family’s hike of the Appalachian Trail.

A celebration of their accomplishment was held at the family camp on Pease Pond in Wilton Sunday, Aug. 25.

Marcus grew up in East Wilton and graduated from Mt. Blue High School. A pastor, he is chaplain of the Loon Mountain Ski Ministry in Lincoln, New Hampshire. His grandfather was also a pastor.

The Corey children are Abishai, who turned 13 on the trail; Hadassah, who turned 11 and eight-year old Jesse. The girls and Marcus had birthdays while on the trail.

Marcus said hiking the AT was Heidi’s idea.

“I changed jobs in 2012 and was offered a sabbatical in seven years,” he said. “We had hosted AT through hikers and she said she’d like to hike it too.

“Every door opened. I planned to take a two month leave of absence and the three month sabbatical.

“When mom and dad (Cyndi and Ron Corey) said they would like to retire and come with us to help, that was a game changer. I said we could probably finish.”

The family group took a van and an RV to Georgia to start the hike on April 2. Cyndi and Ron Corey provided a place for the family to come out to, shuttled the family to and from locations, did laundry, restocked food and provided meals.

Through hikers on the AT often use trail names. Marcus was called Maine; Heidi, Meidi’ Abishai, Madre; Hadassah, Lol; Jesse, Destroyer; Ron, Slow-Poke and Cyndi, No-Poke. The family yard sale was the family’s trail name.

“Every time we stopped we would spread our stuff out, especially if it was raining,” Heidi said.

Lois Hamel-Corson, who worked at AT clinics through Health Reach during the hike, said the Coreys completed their hike with no illnesses or injuries.

“I saw all kinds of hikers. That’s an amazing feat,” she said.

Marcus Corey said there were several reasons behind the family hike.

“We did it to unplug from our normal lives. We host people in our home. Since we got married, in the last 14 years, we have had about 50 people live with us.

“We wanted to go to the woods, spend some time away from cell phones,” he said.

Marcus Corey said they also wanted to raise awareness about people, parenting and poverty.

“Everyone has a story to share,” he said. “Every 200 miles or so we would meet up with a man whose trail name was Whistle. One day he said, ‘I have such a good time when I walk with you I want to walk with you for a full day.’

“Whistle was celebrating his Masters in quantum physics and starting his doctorate work in rational thinking. He taught the kids how to count to 31 on one hand using binary numbers, all while we walked.

“Talk about education on the trail!”

Heidi spoke of meeting a man on the AT who had just learned to walk three months ago after being hit by a semi-truck.

Jesse Corey said, “His doctors told him he might need to do a lot of walking. When he told them he was planning to walk the AT they said not that much walking!”

Heidi added, “There were so many inspiring stories on the trail. One gentleman was walking to raise funds for clean water in Africa. Another good friend from Texas was raising money for veterans.”

Abishai said, “You can walk for the fun of it, some do it to raise money.”

The Coreys were also raising money on their hike. They partnered with Sole Hope, an organization working to eradicate jiggers, a parasite that attacks people’s feet.

“We didn’t want to make the hike just about ourselves,” Marcus said. “A couple of years ago my Rotary Club held a shoe party for Ugandan children suffering from jigger parasites in their feet.

“You can work hard to prepare your legs, lungs for hiking the AT. You can’t prepare your feet.

“We made a correlation between that and Sole Hope’s efforts. We had a goal of raising $1 for every mile everyone in the family walked.

“The AT is 2,190 miles long so that would be about $10,950. Anyone wishing to donate can find us on Facebook or Instagram at A Mile In Their Shoes.”

Marcus noted the family became connected to the trail community.

“Since being on the trail I have read four books about the trail. When you walk it you know every step, every inch of it. Reading these books, I know every town, every stream, every view mentioned. It’s an immediate and deep connection to the hikers.”

When Heidi was stopped and asked how the family did the AT she replied, “One step at a time. Doing hard things together really brings a group together in a deep bonding.”

Marcus said he underestimated that. He was surprised at how many people from home who didn’t know about their trip started following them on social media sites.

“When we summited we took a group picture. It got 30,000 views because so many shared it. That’s pretty cool,” he said. “What made us mourn, sad on Friday was leaving the people we met from all over the world. We shared such a deep bond with them.

“We were sleeping near Moxie Pond and the loons were going off. Other hikers had been warned of bear dogs and thought that was what they heard. When they asked if we had heard the bear dogs I told them they were loons.”

Marcus especially liked walking the AT in Maine. H said it was fun to share where people were, where they could go, where to eat in Andover or Rangeley.

“What was so cool was when we crossed Route 26 in Bethel until we left Route 27 in Stratton I was always within 40 minute ride of where I grew up. The AT does this big rainbow around Farmington. For me it was fantastic,” he said.

The random kindness of strangers was also noted. In New York it was dry. People left bottles of Gatorade or jugs of water with a ‘Help yourself’ sign.

Abishai said, “Watering places would be mud pits, nothing but sludge.”

Hadassah said getting wet was the hardest part for her.

Abishai wasn’t fond of the bugs but looked forward to nights in camp.

“It was nice to ponder seeing your friends at the campsite after a huge day of hiking,” she said.

Marcus said the family trained in the White Mountains over the winter. They used a cross country setup, hiked uphill on a downhill setup.

“The trail was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done. At times I was dejected, really beat up from the rain, rough terrain,” he said. ” God had us in His hands. We were only five days behind on the trail when the murder happened in May. We were literally three hours from where they found Pilgrim at the Height of the Land.”

Marcus noted there was a camaraderie on the trail not necessarily seen elsewhere.

“The kids socialized with the whole spectrum,” he said. “They hiked ahead after lunch would join others and ask them their trail name and other questions. They spoke with people in their 70s or 80s to teenagers.

“There are a lot more families starting to hike the AT. I would encourage families to do it.”

The Corey family began their hike on April 2 and finished it August 23. During that time they did take eight days off.

Marcus said they slowed things down a bit in Maine. They averaged 13.5 miles per day during the 145 day trip. On their hiking days the average was just over 16 miles. In western Maine they averaged 12 miles per day.

Unexpected for Abishai was how fast it went by.

“I thought it would feel like forever. Five months, the rain. I didn’t think it would go by so fast,” she said.

The AT crosses 14 states. It has three million visitors and 6,000 volunteers who help maintain the trail annually. Groups to provide trail magic are always needed. For more information visit www.appalachiantrail.org.

For more information about the Coreys experiences, search Google for Corey Family Appalachian Trail or A Mile in Their Shoes.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: