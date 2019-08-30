Wednesday, August 28 was the first day of school in the region. Seen at the bus stop at M and J Laundromat on Depot Street in Wilton were from left Simon Stincson, Evan Demings, Alex Folsom with his dog and Myah Thorndike. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden Buy this Photo

WILTON — There was a lot of activity on Depot Street Wednesday, August 28 as children prepared to start the new school year.

At M and J Laundromat Alex Folsom spent time while waiting for the bus with his dog. Alex held the leash and frequently stopped to give a pat on the head or shoulder.

Buses lined up near the front entrance to Academy Hill School. The first bus discharged students entering grades two through five before closing its door to take younger students to the Cushing School.

Fifth grade teacher Mrs. Drechsler and fourth grade teacher Mrs. Badeau stood at the open doors. High fives, smiles and cheery greetings were exchanged as the students made their way inside.

Near the intersection of Depot and Main streets, Hazel Flagg waited to safely escort students across the roadway. Flagg has been the town crossing guard for elementary aged students for several years.

“I’m doing them both this year,” she said.

In Wilton on Wednesday, Aug. 28 Academy Hill School teachers Mrs. Drechsler at left and Mrs. Badeau greeted students on the first day back.

Academy Hill School teacher Mrs. Badeau smiles while fourth grade student Jewel Marsden entered school on the first day back Wednesday, Aug. 28.

 

Wilton crossing guard Hazel Flagg will be doing double duty this year during both bus runs.

 

 

 

Now that school is back in session, school buses such as the one seen dropping students off at Academy Hill School in Wilton will once again be a familiar sight.

