WILTON — There was a lot of activity on Depot Street Wednesday, August 28 as children prepared to start the new school year.

At M and J Laundromat Alex Folsom spent time while waiting for the bus with his dog. Alex held the leash and frequently stopped to give a pat on the head or shoulder.

Buses lined up near the front entrance to Academy Hill School. The first bus discharged students entering grades two through five before closing its door to take younger students to the Cushing School.

Fifth grade teacher Mrs. Drechsler and fourth grade teacher Mrs. Badeau stood at the open doors. High fives, smiles and cheery greetings were exchanged as the students made their way inside.

Near the intersection of Depot and Main streets, Hazel Flagg waited to safely escort students across the roadway. Flagg has been the town crossing guard for elementary aged students for several years.

“I’m doing them both this year,” she said.

