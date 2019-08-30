LEWISTON — No joke is too soon for a ghost roast! Maine Event Comedy, along with Death Talk L-A, will present a stand-up roast of dead loved ones and celebrities, memorializing and demoralizing our dearly departed loved ones and idols. The roast will be held Sept. 3 at Bear Bones Beer, 43 Lisbon St. Door open at 7 p.m.

Come “pour one out for the homies” while we bring comedic relief to some seriously important end of life conversations.

Tickets are free but must be reserved to be guaranteed a seat. Folks can also enter to win tickets to an upcoming Maine Event Comedy show. To get tickets, visit: https://tinyurl.com/y2j32pxz.

For more information, call Bear Bones Beer at 207-200-1324.

