FARMINGTON — The Mt. Blue Area Garden Club is celebrating its 50th birthday at its Tuesday, Sept. 10, meeting. All current and former members and others interested in the history of the club are invited to join the celebration at Trinity United Methodist Church, Farmington Falls Road, Farmington at 12:30 p.m. Pat Durham and Roxanne Worster will speak on “Reflections on Past Years.”

Hostesses, Mary Green, Amy Palmer and Marion Hutchinson will serve a light luncheon including birthday cake. Anyone planning to attend must RSVP to Marion Hutchinson at 645-2067 no later than Sept. 1.

