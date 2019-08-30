The Church of Universal Fellowship is excited to announce its next Music with a Mission Concert – ‘One Light Many Candles’ with Noel and Betty Stookey on Friday, September 14, at 7 p.m. at 82 Main St. in Orono. This program will support the Maine MultiCultural Center based in Bangor.

Betty Stookey describes ‘One Light, Many Candles’ as a multi-faith program in word and song reflecting the diversity and integrity of individual faith seeking a global spiritual community.

Elizabeth and Noel Paul Stookey have been working together for over 50 years, as husband and wife, as parents, as business partners and activists, and as two people constantly questioning how the spiritual informs the day-to-day realities of life-in both a small personal way and a larger global way.

Noel is a singer-songwriter and the “Paul” of Peter Paul and Mary and has been writing songs that reflect on the political, cultural, sociopolitical and spiritual dynamics of all of our collected stories for decades. Betty is an ordained minister who has ministered and counseled many, including, as chaplain of a school, over a thousand students of many faiths ranging from Buddhist and Christian, to Muslim and Jewish.

Betty’s work as minister/chaplain and Noel’s talent as a singer-songwriter come together now in mutual multi-faith vision. Believing that no one religion can ‘own’ God, that God has many names, and that each person’s path is a valid one, Betty and Noel bring the belief that religious faith which is based on love assumes unity and that when we expand our spiritual comfort zones we are opening a path to understanding and peace.

Tickets ($25 advanced purchase or $30 at the door) are available at the Church of Universal Fellowship, The Store Ampersand in Orono, Bull Moose, and on Event Brite.

