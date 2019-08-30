LEWISTON – Dorothy Jane Turner, 74, of Lewiston, Maine, passed away on Aug. 26, 2019, at the Hospice House in Auburn. She was born in Lewiston on Feb. 7, 1945, to parents, Lawrence and Dorothy Hall.
She was predeceased by her husband, Carlton Turner and three siblings.
Surviving her are her four children, and 13 grandchildren.
At her request there will be no services.
