It what should be his last start for the Portland Sea Dogs, Denyi Reyes gave the Boston Red Sox a reason to keep believing in him.

Reyes, who was placed on Boston’s 40-man roster last year, put in a solid season with the Sea Dogs, although he’s had some hiccups lately.

There were few hiccups Friday night. Reyes pitched a three-hitter over seven innings in a 5-4 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats before 6,162 at Hadlock Field.

Reyes allowed two runs. Using his customary command – and a killer curveball – Reyes struck out nine and walked none.

“The curveball worked really well,” catcher Austin Rei said. “He throws that high fastball and then the curveball down in the zone, it’s money.”

Rei stroked a two-run homer and a double. Marcus Wilson doubled twice with an RBI. Brett Netzer hit a solo home run and Jarren Duran singled in a run for the Sea Dogs.

“Good team win. Good key hits by everyone,” Portland Manager Joe Oliver said. “Nice to see Rei with the double and then the home run – that was a big hit.”

Rei’s blast in the eighth gave Portland a 5-2 lead, just enough as closer Dedgar Jimenez (10 saves) allowed a two-run homer to Riley Adams in the ninth.

Reyes’ only regrets were two solo home runs, by Josh Palacios in the first and Chad Spanberger in the seventh. Between them Reyes cruised, retiring 13 straight at one point.

“The secondary pitches were working today – and the location,” Reyes said.

It was Reyes’ best start since allowing one run against Bowie on Aug. 3. At the time, Reyes sported a 3.63 ERA. But in his next four starts Reyes gave up 18 runs over 20 innings, bumping his ERA to 4.24.

On Friday he looked back to normal, always in command. He finished his first year in Double-A with 116 strikeouts/37 walks in 151 1/3 innings, with a 4.16 ERA.

“I struggled but I finished (well),” said Reyes, who has no offseason plans to pitch. “Just rest. I threw a lot of innings.”

Because he’s on the 40-man roster, Reyes has only two more years with minor league options. It’s almost certain that Boston will push him next year to Triple-A Pawtucket.

“He doesn’t throw 95 (mph) but he knows how to spot a fastball,” Rei said. “He knows where the hitters’ weaknesses are and he knows how to exploit it.”

NOTES: The Sea Dogs announced that Jonathan Papelbon is the latest inductee into the team’s Hall of Fame. Papelbon began the 2005 season in Portland, going 5-2 with a 2.48 ERA in 14 starts. He reached Boston later that year and became the closer in 2006, remaining until 2012 when he signed with the Phillies in 2012. Papelbon becomes the fourth member of the 2005 team in the Hall, joining Dustin Pedroia, Brandon Moss and Jon Lester. … Duran is batting .301 in his last 38 games. … Since Wilson returned from Class A, he’s batting .261 in 41 games, with 13 doubles and seven home runs. … Wilson, in right field, and left fielder Dylan Hardy both used their speed to run down line drives in the third inning.

