Coastal academy adds local bus routes

BRUNSWICK — Harpswell Coastal Academy will add bus routes to Lewiston and Lisbon for the school year. Stops will be at the Sunset Gardens Mobile Home Park in Lewiston and at the new Rusty’s/Irving in Lisbon. With campuses in Brunswick and Harpswell, there has been increasing demand and interest from the Lewiston/Auburn/Lisbon communities.

The HCA board of directors has appointed Scott Barksdale as head of school; Carrie Branson has stepped down as executive director.

HCA is a public school of choice with two campuses: a middle school in Harpswell and a high school in Brunswick. It is free for all students who are Maine residents. Limited space is still available for the coming school year. For more informatio, visit www.harpswellcoastalacademy.org.

MCC, volunteers to do service projects

MONMOUTH — Wednesday, September 11, 2019, The Maine Conservation Corps (MCC) will join with community volunteers to complete service projects throughout Monmouth and Winthrop for the Sept. 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. The event is part of a nationwide effort to encourage service and volunteering on 9/11 as a tribute to victims, survivors, first responders and those who serviced in response to the attacks.

MCC will partner with Camp Mechuwana, Camp Cobbossee, Mt. Pisgah and Whittier Woods in Winthrop and Monmouth. Community volunteers are invited to join MCC in honoring the day.

Activities will include stacking firewood, clearing brush, removing invasive plant species and improving trails. More information can be found on the Maine Conservation Corps Facebook page. Those interested in getting involved can also reach out to MCC Community Outreach Coordinator Chantelle Hay. Email [email protected] or call 207-624-6089.

History barn to be open to public

NEW GLOUCESTER — A New Gloucester History Barn Open House will be held at 383 Intervale Road (Rte. 231) from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7. Neighborhood exhibits of the town will be featured. The event, free and open to the public, is sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society.

Ross Walk for Suicide Awareness Sept. 7



PORTLAND — The second Tim Ross Walk for Suicide Awareness will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7, at at Fort Allen Park. The Catherine Napolitano-Ross family would like to make it a yearly event in honor of Ross and in support of others who have lost a loved one to suicide. Last year’s walk raised over $3,000.

The Ross event is part of the Portland Out of the Darkness Walk. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the walk will get under way at 11 a.m. It will be completed at 2 p.m.

Registration is free, but donations are welcome. T-shirts and youth and women’s bracelets are available for a small fee. For more information or to register, go to https://afsp.donordrive.com/team/220982.

United Bikers toy run is modified for safety

AUGUSTA — The 38th annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run will take place on Sunday, Sept. 8. Although modified from the original format, the purpose is still to bring joy to kids who might otherwise not receive anything for the holiday season.

There will be no procession to the Windsor Fair Grounds from Augusta, and all activities will be held at the Augusta Civic Center.

While the traditional parade/procession will not be held, it is expected that many will organize their own rides to the civic center to drop off toys. As in the past, the toys will be sorted and distributed to all 16 counties as well as to representatives from the reservations. This year it will all be done from the civic center.

The United Bikers of Maine is not affiliated with Toys for Tots or the Marine Corps League programs.

Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting MECHANIC FALLS — Area residents who enjoy crafts and companionship are invited to join community and church members at the Anglican Church of the Transfiguration (formerly the Mechanic Falls Congregational Church) on Elm Street for the Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting. The group meet is at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The entrance to the downstairs is from the driveway to the church. There are plenty of tables for quilting projects, an ironing board and a cutting board, and the coffee pot is on. Participants are invited to bring any project they are working on, including knitting, crocheting and needle crafts, or they may join in on church projects.

