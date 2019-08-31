AUBURN — Jeff Brickman, CEO of Central Maine Healthcare, will address the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Lunch Club at noon Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Village Inn.

Brickman has spent 39 years as a healthcare and hospital executive, responsible for major expansions and turnarounds at five health systems across the country, from Massachusetts, to New Jersey, Illinois and Colorado. He came to CMH and Lewiston in September 2016. He is looking forward to advancing CMH in its mission to provide top quality, accessible, lower cost care to Mainers.

Born in Malden, Massachusetts, and a lifelong Red Sox fan, Brickman grew up in a medical family: both his father and grandfather were doctors and one of his earliest memories is of accompanying his grandfather, a family doctor, as he made house calls. Brickman graduated from the University of Connecticut and later earned his master’s degree at Temple University.

He and his wife, Elaine, a registered nurse, live in Freeport.

L-A Rotary meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Village Inn. Lunch is available for $14. Guests and visiting Rotarians are welcome.

For more information, visit www.lewistonauburnrotary.org, www.facebook.com/lewistonmainerotary/ or contact PR/Marketing Chair Monica Millhime, 207-713-7045, [email protected], or Club President Celeste Yakawonis, 207-713-7111.

