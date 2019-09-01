NORWAY — The First Universalist Church of Norway announces September worship services.

Sept. 8, Water Communion: The Rev. Fayre Stephenson. The summer sabbatical will end and the new church year will begin at the traditional Water Communion, a service of ingathering. Those attending will bring a small amount of water from a place that is special to them. They will pour the water into a large bowl and tell why the water is special.

Sept. 15, Thanking Heather: Stephenson. Music Director Heather Pierson is leaving after 16 years and members will honor and thank her. Her career as singer, songwriter and musician is carrying her to new opportunities. Pierson will provide the music.

Sept. 22, Rising to Our Vision: Stephenson. Members will explore how living with joy and gratitude can lead to fulfilling visions.

Sept. 29, Days of Awe: Stephenson. During the 10 days between Rosh Hashanah, Sept. 30, and Yom Kippur, Oct. 9, Jewish brothers and sisters will make peace with those they have wronged and those who have wronged them. Stephenson will explore how would it be if others sought such holy restoration.

Services are at 11 a.m. and child care is available. A social hour follows the service.

For more information, email [email protected], visit www.norwayuu.org or call 207-743-2828.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: