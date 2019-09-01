“Go faster.”

That was Rianna Barron’s plan for her second race Sunday during the Gold Cup at Hemond’s Motocross in Minot.

“That’s all she ever cares about. How do I go faster,” Tori Barron said about her 13-year-old daughter.

Rianna Barron of Sabattus was given a race bike for her 11th birthday and goals quickly followed.

“I have a goal to get better and win more races,” said Barron. “To work on the things that I need to work on the most.”

That weakness would be corners; but not starts, though — that’s where she’s strongest.

“Rianna has a lot of dedication,” said Barron’s step-father, Ben Loggans. “She does not quit. Whether she gets last or even lapped. She does not give up on it.”

Barron and her family travel all over the state, competing in about 30 races a year at Maine’s four race tracks. They arrived Friday evening in Minot and stayed in a small camper for two days of racing during the Gold Cup race.

The “Sawmill” track was ideal, according to Barron. “I like when the track is muddy,” said Barron. “It’s always muddy here and that’s why I like coming here.”

Barron also plays basketball, softball and field hockey. “They kind’ve interfere with motocross, but I still get to all my races.”

The dangerous side of motocross does not phase Barron. “I don’t think about it at all. I just go.” As for her mother, “a little nervous the first race of the day and then everything calms down,” said Tori Barron.

To help with the costs of racing, Barron will head to work with Loggans during school vacations to earn a few dollars. Loggans is a car mechanic and Barron helps with odd jobs such as washing cars. “She earns it. It’s not just given to her,” said Loggans.

Like her step-father, Barron knows a thing or two about motors. “Rianna knows how to do anything on her bike,” said Loggans. “Anything that needs to be done, she does. “I’m just the money guy,” added Loggans. “It’s a $500 weekend if nothing goes wrong. But, we have a lot of fun and it keeps her out of her bedroom.”

“She has had a passion for racing motocross forever,” Tyler Knight said about his sister.

“I just like riding the track and having good competition,” said Barron.

