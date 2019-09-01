Richard Marshall Jr. and Jessica Stewart

LEWISTON — Jessica Lynn Stewart of Lewiston and Richard Marshall Jr. of Lewiston were united in marriage July 29 in Lisbon Falls.

The bride was accompanied by her friend, Alora Williams, who served as the maid of honor.

Scott Libby, friend of the groom, served as best man.

Brittney Wright, daughter of the bride, served as the ring bearer.

The couple is living in Lewiston.

