AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta has released the dean’s list for the spring semester.
Androscoggin County
Auburn: Joshua Caron, Quinlan Dubois, Darlene Gardner, Ali Karim, Kathryn Peterson, Justin Trottier, Nina Wallingford; Greene: Alex Brown, Drew Greco; Leeds: Zachary Emmons, Tina Rousseau; Lewiston: Gordon Cahoone, Dann Clark, Lynda Wylde, Ahmed Yussuf; Lisbon Falls: Samantha Bolduc, Sarah Jama, Shari LaPlante; Mechanic Falls: Kevin Mitchell; Sabattus: Chris Crowley, Jason Kramer, Julia Olko; Turner: Emily Grieve, Benjamin Wight; Wales: Amy Cooley.
Cumberland County
Bridgton: Ann Wagner; Brunswick: Jordan Johnson, Elizabeth Kinsella, Christopher Langtry, Lauren Lobikis, Dulce Moguel, Chris Nicholson, Rodney Washburn; Freeport: Jemayla Nelsonwood, Brooke Safferman.
Franklin County
Chesterville: Patricia Hastings; Farmington: Echo McDonough; Jay: Danielle; New Sharon: Janna Winslow; Wilton: Veronica Leblanc, Bill McCrillis.
Kennebec County
Litchfield: Alexis Eldridge, Mckenzie Gervais, Siri Norman, Jennifer Twadelle, Kayla Washburn; Monmouth: Wade Coulombe, Beth Larrabee, River Mullan; Winthrop: Morgan Beland, Samantha Blundon, Rayanna Hancock, Monika Riney.
Oxford County
Bryant Pond: Marina Slover; Canton: Kerri Kimball, Tonia Roberson; Dixfield: Jennifer Averill, Mallory Tompkins; Hartford: Micayla Hill; Mexico: Brittney Ducas; Norway: Maria Brown, Morgan Brown, Peter Langelier, Izabel Wales; Otisfield: Jessica Paine; Oxford: Danielle Atter; Rumford: Michael DeVore, Matt Hosie, Alicia White; South Paris: Jennifer Cousins, Russell Seams, Kenzie Turner; Waterford: Lori-Ann Gagne.
Sagadahoc County
Bath: Seth Adams, Whitney Kilton; Bowdoin: Nicole Labbay; Bowdoinham: Keri Lachapelle; Richmond: Abby Deschaine, Jeremiah Elwell; Topsham: Jaclyn Brown, Caitlin LaFountain, Matt Munster, Vincent Vercillo; West Bath: Brittany Smith, Melissa Whittaker.
