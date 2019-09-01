Elmira College, Elmira, N.Y. — Eliza Beaudoin of Lewiston has been named to the UCHC All-Academic Team.

Lasell College, Newton, Mass. — Haley Pelletier of South Paris recently presented work on fashion design and production at the Lasell College Spring Connected Learning Symposium.

Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. — Brady Mitchell of Bowdoin has been accepted into the Class of 2023.

