Elmira College, Elmira, N.Y. — Eliza Beaudoin of Lewiston has been named to the UCHC All-Academic Team.
Lasell College, Newton, Mass. — Haley Pelletier of South Paris recently presented work on fashion design and production at the Lasell College Spring Connected Learning Symposium.
Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. — Brady Mitchell of Bowdoin has been accepted into the Class of 2023.
