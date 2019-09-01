The following local students are recent post-secondary graduates:

Elmira College, Elmira, N.Y. — Eliza Beaudin of Lewiston has been honored on the president’s list.

University of Dubuque, Dubuque, Iowa — Ethan Wooster of Hartford has been named to the dean’s list.

University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I. — Kristen M. Fecteau of Gray.

Western New England University, Springfield, Mass. —  Ashley DeBlois of North Monmouth.

