The following local students are recent post-secondary graduates:
Elmira College, Elmira, N.Y. — Eliza Beaudin of Lewiston has been honored on the president’s list.
—
University of Dubuque, Dubuque, Iowa — Ethan Wooster of Hartford has been named to the dean’s list.
—
University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I. — Kristen M. Fecteau of Gray.
—
Western New England University, Springfield, Mass. — Ashley DeBlois of North Monmouth.
