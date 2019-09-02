DIRIGO COUGARS

Coach: Butch Mckenna (third year)

Class: C; Conference: MVC

Last year’s results: 5-2

Returning players: Juniors — Sam Skibitsky, Jacob Chow; Sophomore — Keegan Foreman, Wyatt Smith, Dillon Wright.

Key losses: Chandler Redmond, Sam Holmes, Nate Clark.

Promising newcomers: Dakota Tompkins, Zack Putnam, Austin Adams.

What to expect: With the loss of three starters, this year will definitely be a rebuilding year for the Cougars.

EDWARD LITTLE RED EDDIES

Coach: Chris Merrill (sixth year)

Class: A; Conference: KVAC

Last year’s results: 8-2

Returning players: Seniors — Chris Frey; Juniors — Colin Merritt, Will Cassidy, Nate McBride.

Key losses: Ben Cassidy, Aaron Perkins.

Promising newcomers: Juniors — Harrison Gray, Clay Robbins, Shane Kilby.

What to expect: The Red Eddies graduated their number one and two golfers from last year but they return four from the team that made states last year. They have young, experienced golfers who will fit in well with those returning and will be competitive within the KVAC while competing for a spot in to states.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER PATRIOTS

Coach: Wayne Martin (first year)

Class: B; Conference: WMC

Last year’s results: 4-4-1

Returning players: Junior — Al Doughty.

Key losses: Josh Magno, Campbell Macomber, Cameron Andrews.

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Aubrey Lincoln, Reid Foreman, Anthony Prescott, Colin Mulry, Dylan Crawford; Freshman — Jack Hardiman.

What to expect: This season the Patriots’ goal is to gain valuable match play experience for their younger players. They only have Al Doughty returning from last year’s varsity team. They do not have any seniors, so they are looking to show progress throughout the season, with their top players looking to qualify for the individual state championship.

LEAVITT HORNETS

Coach: Harry Haylock (15th year)

Class: B; Conference: KVAC

Last year’s results: 6-4

Returning players: Seniors — Eli Lind, Steven Parshall, Hayden Pelletier, Lucas Mortensen, Connor Wells, Juniors — Morghan Dutil, Rebekah Davis, Sophomore — Ruby Haylock.

Promising newcomers: Freshman — Billy Visconti.

What to expect: The Hornets will continue to grow their young program. They will focus on having fun, learning and applying the new rules, and increasing their competitive skills. They hope to be competitive within the conference and to tee it up on Oct. 5th at Natanis at the Class B state team championships.

LEWISTON BLUE DEVILS

Coach: Tom LeBlond (seventh year)

Class: A; Conference: KVAC

Last year’s record: 8-3

Returning players: Seniors — Ryan Pomerleau; Juniors — Parker Thibault, Gavin Cronkhite Bryce Dufour, Logan Tripp, Mason Beaudoin, Joey Gendron; Sophomore — Evan Knowlton, Sam Courtemanche.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Drew St,. Hilaire; Sophomore — Damon Bossie.

What to expect:The Blue Devils are ready to tee it up at their home course, Martindale. The course is in great shape and the players are looking forward to hitting the fairways and knocking down the pins. They return a solid core from last year’s team that finished runner-up at the KVAC Championships.

MONMOUTH MUSTANGS

Coach: Don Flanagan (second year)

Class: C; Conference: MVC

Last year’s results: 8-0 regular season, Runners up at MVC Championship, first place at Regional Qualifier, fourth place Class C States

Returning players: Seniors — Ryan Burnham, Matthew Fortin; Juniors — Abby Flanagan, Clarissa Estrada; Sophomores — Casey Kaplan, Andrea McDonald.

Key losses: Trevor Flanagan, Joe Arps, Spencer Richardson.

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Averi Beaudoin, Cedric Chase; Freshman — Kyle Clavet.

What to expect: Ryan Burnham, Matthew Fortin and Abby Flanagan all return with varsity experience and hope to anchor the Monmouth team that has had a good amount of success the last two seasons. But in order to return to their third straight state championship tournament, Monmouth will need to develop its fourth and fifth players. Returning sophomores Casey Kaplan and Andrea McDonald, along with freshman Kyle Clave,t have emerged as the favorites to win those last two varsity spots. However, Clarissa Estrada, Averi Beaudoin and Cedric Chase are all showing promise as new golfers and could be in the mix themselves come the end of the regular season.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY FALCONS

Coach: Adam Curato (sixth year)

Class: B Conference: MVC;

Last year record: 1-9

Returning athletes: Juniors — Levon Mickeriz, Jack Jamison, EJ Weston; Sophomores — Ian Cameron, Jacob Cunningham, Egan Roy, Xavier Surrette.

Key losses: Montana Averill, Jacob Bellegarde, Aaron Cameron, Cam Godbois.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Fischer Cormier; Juniors — Ethan Casey; Freshman — Jackson Bisson, Brooke Boutte.

Season outlook: This season Mountain Valley has many golfers who have spent many hours on the golf course over the summer. They have all found a passion for the game and are eager to expand on their understanding of the game. Everyone is receptive to coaching and want to get better every practice. Hopefully their hardw ork and dedication can help them achieve their goal of getting to states this year.

MT. ABRAM ROADRUNNERS

Coach: Zach Zondlo (first year)

Class: C Conference: MVC

Promising newcomers: Senior — Teddy Forsley Junior — Ben Debiase.

What to expect: The Roadrunners are excited for their first season. With a new program, they feel really confident with their team and their chances to compete with the rest of the MVC. Their home course, Sugarloaf Golf Club, will give their players more confidence going to other courses.

MT. BLUE COUGARS

Coach: Mark Cyr (12th year)

Class: A; Conference: KVAC

Last year’s results: Played a JV schedule

Returning players: Seniors — Evan Stone, Gabe Robinson, Jack Cushman, Isabelle Fifield; Junior — Nick Fraser; Sophomores — Ryan Keaton, Reese Keaton, John Knapp.

Promising newcomers: Seniors — Nate Rackliff, Lord Casey; Junior — 2. Skyler Kidder; Sophomores — Brady Bickford, Nathan Gregory, Ryker Samson, Cassidy Strunk; Freshmen — Jet Decker, Connor Hufnagel.

What to expect: The Cougars’ plan is to be as competitive as possible as they know many of theirr members are inexperienced at the sport, compared to the opponents they will face at the varsity level. Their strength is the fact that they as a team have nothing to prove. They have goals and things they would like to accomplish, but the team is aware it’s going to be a work in progress. They have a good number of young athletes who are eager to play golf, and want to improve each year. They are trying to bring golf back to Mt. Blue in a way that will last a long time.

OAK HILL RAIDERS

Coach: Tom Smith

Class: B; Conference: MVC

Promising newcomers: Senior — Ezra Juray; Freshmen — Austin Theriault, Xavier Hood.

What to expect: After no team last year, Oak Hill is trying to re-establish a competitive team. The freshmen will be key to rebuilding the program . Ezra Juray provides the necessary leadership to help guide them through the season. The team lacks golfing experience but continues to work hard during practice and with a willingness to improve. The expectation is to improve daily in practice and show improvement from match to match.

OXFORD HILLS VIKINGS

Coach: Ben Goodall (second year)

Class: A; Conference: KVAC

Last year’s results: 0-10

Returning players: Seniors — Wyatt Bryant, Cooper Bushie; Junior — Dylan Davis, Jackson Pierce, Peter Pacholski IV.

Key losses: Anthony Michaud, Connor Ward.

Promising newcomers: Sophomore — Jarek Beote.

What to expect: Oxford Hills Will be strong at home. Courses that are tighter will give the Vikings trouble. They are strong at the top of the roster, but will need a lot of help from the bottom to win matches.

POLAND KNIGHTS

Coach: Greggory Rose (fifth year)

Class: B; Conference: WMC

Last years record: 1-9

Returning athletes: Senior- Justin Jarvis; Junior- Chris Tiner, Trent Letourneau

Key loses: Dylan Sellinger, Trent Vailancourt, Colby Bell.

Promising newcomers: Junior- Pam Piirainen, Freshmen- Nick Garey, Hunter Bracket.

Season outlook: With only two returners having extensive match experience and the potential of the promising newcomers, the Knights are looking to improve on last years record in a tough Western Maine Conference. The Knights will have a successful season if their returning players play to their potential and help foster the growth of newcomers to the program.

ST. DOM’S SAINTS

Coach: Chris Whitney (second year)

Class: C; Conference: WMC

Last year’s results: 7-3, 2018 WMC Class C Champion, 2018 State Class C Runners Up

Returning players: Seniors — Demetri Gammaitoni, Will Fletcher Junior — Neil Larochelle Sophmore – Noah Pratt, Emma Skolfield.

Key losses: Valerie Doucette.

Promising newcomers: Freshman — Matt Nguyen.

What to expect: The Saints just look to build off last season’s results, and to keep building the program as they return 4 of 5 team members from the state championship tournament. They won’t be a blow-your-doors off team to start the season, but look to be better going into October. They return two excellent and lows scorers from last year’s state championship tournament in Demetri Gammaitoni and Neil Larochelle. Gammaitoni was selected to the WMC All Conference team last year, while Larochelle finished 11th at the state individual championship. They had six kids playing golf last year. This year St. Dom’s has 16.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN PHOENIX

Coach: Dianne Fenlason (sixth year)

Class: C; Conference: MVC

Last year’s results: 0-8

Returning players: Seniors — Dylan Gordan; Juniors — Drew Delaney, Sara Henderson, Hannah Coates, Madeline Labonte; Sophomore — Matthew Fenlason.

Promising newcomers: Freshmen —Myles Labonte, Gavin Hutton.

What to expect: Coach Dianne Fenlason would like to see this team secure one or more wins this year and demonstrate positive improvement both in skill and mental strength. Dylan Gordan and Matthew Fenlason both have seen the majority of competitive experience and both have gotten stronger in their individual games

WINTHROP RAMBLERS

Coach: Lonney Steeves (11th year)

Class: C; Conference: MVC

Last season’s results: 7-1, MVC Champions

Returning players: Seniors: Zach Pray, Cam Hachey, Jake Carter, Brad Bourne; Juniors — Nate Miller; Sophomore — Nate Hachey, Cam Hurd.

Key losses: Jackson Ladd.

Promising newcomers: Sophomore — Dan Webster.

What to expect: Returning four of five scoring players from last year, Winthrop is excited about this season. Many of the players took part in some junior golf over the summer, so they are ready to play. The MVC will be tough again with Mountain Valley, Madison, Monmouth, Spruce Mountain, and Dirigo all returning improved, making the league incredibly competitive. New teams at Oak Hill and Mt. Abram will make for a fun season.

