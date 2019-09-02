JAY — The Stephens High Class of 1952 will hold their monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at LeFleurs. All classmates, spouses and friends are invited.

—

RUMFORD — The Stephens High School Class of 1956 luncheon will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, at Gatch’s. All classmates and spouses are welcome.

—

DIXFIELD — The Mexico High School Class of 1948 will hold its monthly luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Ellis Variety and Diner, 126 Weld St. All members and guests are welcome.

—

RUMFORD — Members of the Stephens High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Hotel Rumford. All class members and guests are welcome.

For more information, call 207-562-4241.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: