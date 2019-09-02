100 years ago: 1919

The ladies of Idyl Wilde Association assisted by the members of the Effie Preble Class of the Court Street Baptist Church will entertain the ladies from the Home for Aged Woman in Auburn, Thursday, if fair, if not, Friday. Dinner will be served at noon.

50 years ago: 1969

Helicopters landed 400 American Cavalrymen on a battleground north of Saigon this afternoon to reinforce South Vietnamese commandos battered for three days by North Vietnamese troops. At least 26 of the South Vietnamese troops were reported killed, 120 were wounded and 17 were missing. Four American Green Beret advisors with the South Vietnamese were also wounded. The number of North Vietnamese aggressive enemy forces killed was not known. Government headquarters reported allied soldiers in the area were unable to sweep the mines. “Every time we go out we get into more trouble.”

25 years ago: 1994

Officials put the brakes on the states car emissions testing Thursday, suspending the much-criticized program for six months. Gov. John McKernan, Senate President Denis A. Dutremble and House Speaker Dan Gwardsky announced the immediate suspension in a joint statement. The two-month-old program started upon agreement between McKernan, legislative leaders, federal regulators, and Systems Control, the company contracting with the state to provide the testing service. A legislative committee voted earlier this week to recommend the suspension. “The people of Maine have voiced their opinions and state government is being responsive,” McKernan said in a press release. “In a bipartisan effort, we have reached an agreement that we think is a win-win for all parties involved.”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

