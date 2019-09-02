POLAND — Poland Regional High School has announced its honor roll students for the second semester.

High Honors

Seniors: Paige DeLisle, Sarah Parent, Chelsea Roy, Madeleine Tiner and Holly Young.

Juniors: Raven Chasse, Cordelia Christopher, Cole Cushman, Pearl Gilbert, Logan Lajoie, Colin Marquis-Boutin, Cole Ouellette, Olivia Ouellette and Mia Turkington.

Sophomores: Dakota Balkir, Amy Fryda, Miranda Maung, Alyssa McNally, Sophie Patenaude, Joseph Ringuette, Danielle Strout and Halie Vachon.

Freshmen: Mitchell Bean, Anna Brettler, Emma Bunyea, Riley Day, Willa Galipeau-Eldridge, Montana Lobb, Ellen Marquis-Boutin, Izabella Martin and Emma Williams.

Honors

Seniors: Jacob Bernard, Taylor Cailler, Corbin Chamberlain, Morgan Chouinard, Holly Desjardins, Brianna Doucette, Maia Ferguson, Leya Harvey, Amy Hodge, Sarah Kenison, Shelby LaFrinea, Joshua Landry, Adrien Melanson, Hwida Nawass, Sydney Pinkham, Magnus Sibley, Twilight Smart-Benson, Brayden St. Hilaire, Hannah St. Hilaire and Elizabeth Tibbetts.

Juniors: Cassidy Beckwith, Olivia Bell, Katelynn Bennett, Colin Callahan, Lily Cote-Powell, Benjamin Daigneault, Faith Davis, Brady Downing, Hunter Dumont, Madison Edwards, Emily Elliott, Kailyn Eskuri, Alyssa Gagne, Amanda’lyn Gagne, Kira Gelinas, Ashley Hemenway, Trebor Hollingshead, Justin Jarvis, Destiny Jipson, Cooper Keene, Lauren Lee, Nevaeh Longchamps, Kayla Ogden, Autumn Pomerleau, Isabella Pray, Katelynn Sirois, Riley Sullivan, Rachael Thebarge, Matthew Walker and Autumn Willis.

Sophomores: Colby Adams, Emily Boenig, Timothy Brienza, Collin Carrier, Kathryn Darling, Madison Goss, Brayden Gurney, Abigail Hart, Evan Kelly, Sarah Martin, Mackaylee Mason, Adara Moore, Lucas Moulton, Kaylin O’Leary, Jada Olson, Pamela Piirainen, Sophia Priola, Haley Rose, Prapasiri Sribanchuen, Catherine Tibbetts, Nolan Winslow and Elizabeth Young.

Freshmen: Kaitlynn August, Gabrielle Bolduc, Kaylee Chamberlain, Lillian Coltart, Kadie Coutts-Farrington, Colin Crosby, Alex Emery, Emma Gagne, Hunter Gibson, Montana Goggin, Jay Hawkes, David Hemmerdinger, Alayia Hughes, Lucas Kelly, Megan Lachance, Thomas Marchesseault, Elizabeth Moreau, Jazlo Mulkhey, Olivia O’Donnell, Kalie Paradis, Trevor Robbins, Trinity Sands, Rebecca Sarkisian, Nicholas Sirois, Emma Turkington and Gabriel Verrill-Grant.

