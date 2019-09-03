Grants awarded to local nonprofit organizations

PORTLAND — The Frances Hollis Brain Foundation Fund at the Maine Community Foundation has awarded 21 grants totaling $141,500 to nonprofit organizations that serve disadvantaged, underserved and/or vulnerable communities in Maine.

Grants from the fund include:

• Community Dental, to support the Low-Income Oral Health Access Program to provide oral health care services for low-income people living in the Lewiston area;

• Pine Tree Legal Assistance Inc., to address the most pressing needs of vulnerable youth in Maine to ensure their safety, well being and access to a meaningful education; and

• Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center, to provide a nutritious meal twice daily, five days/week and two evenings/month to those living in poverty and using the center’s services.

The Brain Foundation Fund awards grants to nonprofits that focus on individuals who live in Greater Portland, Lewiston/Auburn, Bath/Brunswick, Biddeford/Saco/Sanford, or to organizations with a statewide mission. Grants support early childhood care and education, extended day learning, community health clinics, oral health initiatives, hunger prevention and food security, homelessness alleviation and legal services connected to these areas.

The next deadline for applications is April 19, 2020. For more information, visit the foundation’s website or contact Senior Program Officer Stephanie Eglinton at [email protected] or 207-761-2440.

Rumford Seniors meeting in town again

RUMFORD — The Rumford Senior Citizens are seeking a local caterer for the annual Christmas party. Call 207-364-7711 from 9 a.m. to noon or leave a message.

The group is now meeting at 60 Lowell St., Rumford, and hold nickel bingo from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Extension to plan year’s programs

ROXBURY — The Swift River Valley Extension Group will meet at noon Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Roxbury Town Office Hall. Members will plan the monthly programs for 2020 and work on the RES Craft Fair. Bring a bag lunch; dessert will be provided. New members are welcome.

Scrapbooking event to benefit Murphy home

LEWISTON — A Rene Saindon Memorial Fund scrapbooking event will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at Holy Cross Church, sponsored by Council 106, Knights of Columbus. All proceeds will go to the activity fund at John F. Murphy Home Sargent Avenue House at Rene’s request.

Event hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with lunch, snacks, prizes and make-and-take projects available.

Tickets are $35. Make check payable to KOC 106 and send to KOC 106, c/o James Sutton, P.O. Box 1622, Lewiston, ME 04241-1622.

It’s all about fairies at the APL Fairy Fair

AUBURN — “Do you believe in fairies?,” asks Mary Gagnon, creator of the Fairy Fair to be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Auburn Public Library. Hours will be 2 to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

She said, “I started the event as a side activity for kids while I tried to sell my fairy products in my driveway. Nobody bought anything that day, but the happy faces on the crafting kids and parents showed me the direction I needed to take.”

The Fairy Fair offers five crafts for families to make, all with a fairy theme. Each table has one or two fairy-craft specialists to assist kids and adults make their creation. There is also a nature table with natural items to examine and learn about.

“Nature and fairies go together,” says Gagnon. “I hope to encourage families to get outside and think about nature, and fairies are a wonderful way to connect children to nature.”

Donations will benefit New Beginnings of Maine. Everyone is welcome.

Cemetery association to elect officers

MEXICO — The annual meeting of the Farrington-Morton Cemetery Association will be held at 6 p.m. Monday Sept. 9, at the Mexico Congregational Church conference room. Election of officers and other business will be the agenda.

Anyone owning a lot in the cemetery in a member of the association and welcome to attend.

Contact Jennifer Piper at 207-357-4572 for more information.

Plummer to address Auburn Art Club

AUBURN — The Auburn Art Club will meet at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the Park Avenue Methodist Church. Chairwoman Jill Jones will be assisted by Genevieve Dussault, Rachel Robinov, Dot Murray, Carol Woodward and Marie Steele.

Speaker will be Charles Plummer, who will present two theories of religion: one by the psychologist Sigmund Freud and the other by the so-called “shaper of Communism,” Karl Marx. Plummer, who holds a doctorate degree in religious studies and metaphysics, will share some of the events in their lives that played a major role in shaping their beliefs and theories about religion.

All members and guests are welcome.

Immaculate Heart of Mary club to meet

AUBURN — Immaculate Heart of Mary Golden Age Club for age 50+ will meet at Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday, Sept. 10. A social hour will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, with lunch following. The meeting will run from 1 to 2 p.m.

A chicken meal with various prices will be held. Call 207-576-4082 to make reservations and a choice from the menu. New members and guests are welcome.

Grants to improve transportation available

PORTLAND — Grants of up to $10,000 are available through the Maine Community Foundation for community-based efforts to improve or increase access to transportation that may also reduce social isolation for older people.

The Maine Charity Foundation Fund grants will support new volunteer driver programs, expansion of transportation programs and improvements to existing transportation programs.

Nearly a third of older people in Maine live in communities without access to public transportation. For older people, especially those in rural areas, lack of transportation can result in missed medical appointments, malnutrition and social isolation – all significant threats to good health and quality of life.

The deadline for applications is Sunday, Sept. 15. For more details, visit www.mainecf.org or contact Director of Grantmaking Laura Lee at 207-761-2440 or [email protected]

