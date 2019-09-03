Steve Lerette as Clarius, A.J. Gaudreau as King Arthur and Mike Millett as King Pellinore in the production of “Camelot.”

BATH — The Chocolate Church Arts Center will kick off its 42nd season with two weekends of performances of the iconic Lerner and Loewe musical “Camelot,” directed by Thom Watson.

“Camelot” brings to life the tricky tale of love between King Arthur, Guinevere and the knight Lancelot, and will feature a 17-piece orchestra under the musical direction of Teresa Henderson. Choreography is by Ashley Steeves.

The exquisite costuming for the show by Marie Waltrip features full suits of armor, real swords and other weaponry, luxurious cloaks and gowns and bejeweled crowns for the royalty.

The talented cast includes A.J. Gaudreau of South Portland as King Arthur, Gardiner’s Caitlin Paul as Guinevere, Michael Blakemore of Brunswick as Lancelot and Garret Coffey as Mordred.

Evening performances will take place at 7:30 Fridays, Sept. 6 and 13, and Saturdays, Sept. 7 and 14. Matinee shows will be presented at 2 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 8 and 15.

Tickets for “Camelot” and a full schedule of 2019-2020 performances can be found at www.chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling 207-442-8455.

Billy Rankis as Sir Lionel, left, and A.J. Gaudreau as King Arthur in the Chocolate Church’s production of “Camelot.” Dave Mention photo

Rich Ellis as Sir Dinadan, Joshua Beach as Sir Sagramore, Billy Rankis as Sir Lionel in “Camelot” coming to the Chocolate Church in Bath.

From the production “Camelot” are Jen Paul as Nimue and Andy Barber as Merlyn.

Shirley Bernier as Morgan Le Fey and Garrett Coffey as Mordred in “Camelot,” set to open the 2019-2020 season at the Chocolate Church.

A.J. Gaudreau, left, is King Arthur and Caitlin Paul is Guinevere in Chocolate Church’s production of “Camelot.” Dave Mention photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
bath maine, Chocolate Church
Related Stories
Latest Articles