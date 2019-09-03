BATH — The Chocolate Church Arts Center will kick off its 42nd season with two weekends of performances of the iconic Lerner and Loewe musical “Camelot,” directed by Thom Watson.

“Camelot” brings to life the tricky tale of love between King Arthur, Guinevere and the knight Lancelot, and will feature a 17-piece orchestra under the musical direction of Teresa Henderson. Choreography is by Ashley Steeves.

The exquisite costuming for the show by Marie Waltrip features full suits of armor, real swords and other weaponry, luxurious cloaks and gowns and bejeweled crowns for the royalty.

The talented cast includes A.J. Gaudreau of South Portland as King Arthur, Gardiner’s Caitlin Paul as Guinevere, Michael Blakemore of Brunswick as Lancelot and Garret Coffey as Mordred.

Evening performances will take place at 7:30 Fridays, Sept. 6 and 13, and Saturdays, Sept. 7 and 14. Matinee shows will be presented at 2 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 8 and 15.

Tickets for “Camelot” and a full schedule of 2019-2020 performances can be found at www.chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling 207-442-8455.

