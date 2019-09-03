AUBURN — After surviving round after round of closures, the blue lights are going out on Center Street.

An Auburn Kmart employee confirmed Tuesday that the store is closing.

“We are going to start our liquidation sale in a couple of weeks,” he said, estimating the store would shut its doors by mid-December or sooner.

Kmart opened on Center Street in 1972 employing 150 people, according to Sun Journal archives.

The Maine Department of Labor reached out to both the Auburn and Augusta stores Tuesday morning offering Rapid Response services, according to a spokeswoman.

Jessica Picard said those services can help soon-to-be-unemployed workers with health insurance options, help finding new jobs and questions about unemployment benefits, as well as their rights.

She said neither store manager had yet responded to the state’s offer. An estimated number of people working at the two locations wasn’t available.

Those two stores were the last Kmarts left in Maine and are among the nearly 100 closures unofficially announced this week.

“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Kmart stores in Auburn and Augusta, Maine,” a corporate spokesman at TransformCo. said via email Tuesday afternoon. “Liquidation sales are expected to begin in mid-September and the stores are planned to close by mid-December. We encourage customers to continue shopping on Kmart.com for all their product needs.”

