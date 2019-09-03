BRUNSWICK — The First Light Camera Club will reconvene for the 2019-2020 season and welcomes experienced and beginning photographers to join the group. The club meets most Thursday evenings — from September through May — at the Brunswick Naval Museum & Memorial Gardens, 179 Admiral Fitch Ave., Brunswick Landing.

A membership of $40/year will get those wishing into all planned events for the year, and the club welcomes those who are curious about membership to attend two meetings free (when there is no guest speaker).

Hands-on workshops, field trips, guest speakers and critique nights are planned for the new season. Check the group’s website at www.firstlightcc.com to see a schedule of events. As examples, September events include “Image Processing” with Mike Leonard, Sept. 12; sunset photo shoot at Lookout Point in Harpswell, Sept. 19; and a discussion about “Drone Photography” with Jeff Smat, Sept. 26.

For the welcome-back meeting on Sept. 5, members were asked to photograph one theme all summer and to present their “best shot” in a slideshow. The summer’s theme was “ICM, Intentional Camera Movement.”

There is ample parking available.

To learn more, visit www.firstlightcc.com; check the group’s Facebook page; email [email protected]; or call 207-449-8573.

