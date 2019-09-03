LEWISTON — Mark your calendars now for a season of spectacular musical presentations. Maine Music Society’s Artistic Director John Corrie has selected an impressive array of songs and compositions to mark his final year with MMS.

Battle of the Blends XXVI will kick off the season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in its typical exuberant style. Year after year the amazing talent performing a cappella music blows audiences away. It is such a joy to present singers from around the state and beyond. This year’s groups include the Deansmen of Bates College, Fermata NoWhere of Edward Little High School, Maine Music Society Chamber Singers, None of the Above, Northern Pitch and Vocal Solution.

The MMS Chorale will present Heritage Holidays featuring the Christmas cantata, “Hodie” by Ralph Vaughan Williams at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15. Hear the extraordinary setting of the familiar Christmas story composed by one of the most beloved British composers. In addition, the Chorale will perform seasonal Chanukah songs and Christmas carols. They will conclude the festive concert with the traditional audience sing-along.

The performance of Beethoven’s “9th Symphony” at 4 p.m. March 29 in the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul will undoubtedly be the highlight of the musical season. The Maine Music Society Chorale and Orchestra will once again join music-making forces with the Bates College Choir and Orchestra, the Schola Cantorum of the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul and the chamber choirs of Edward Little and Lewiston high schools to present the “9th Symphony.” The year 2020 marks the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth. It is a fitting way to celebrate the composer by performing his last symphony, which includes the triumphant choral last movement, the “Ode to Joy.”

In the last concert of the season, “A Gala Farewell,” at 3 p.m. May 17, Corrie and the chorale will continue to “Make Music Soar” by presenting many of their favorites from the past 14 years. You are sure to hear a number of familiar and beloved songs as they sing a fond farewell to a fabulous director.

All of the concerts will be held in the Gendron Franco Center except for Beethoven’s “9th Symphony.”

Purchase tickets online at www.mainemusicsociety.com or call SmART Management, ticket agent, at 207-333-3386.

New season subscriptions go on sale Monday, Sept. 16, giving buyers a choice between two subscription packages:

A. Four-concert subscription with 30% off price before handling fee. Each subscription includes a ticket to one performance of each of the concerts plus a free flex pass good for one additional ticket to the Heritage Holidays Concert.

B. Three-concert subscription with 20% off price before handling fee. Each subscription includes a ticket to one performance of any three concerts of choice.

Individual ticket sales will start on Monday, Sept. 30. Group rates: 20% off price before handling fee for 10 or more tickets to the same performance when purchased at the same time.

For more information and updates on the events, visit www.mainemusicsociety.org or go to Facebook.

