MECHANIC FALLS — Voters are scheduled to decide Sept. 24 if up to four town councilors will be recalled.

By unanimous decision Monday night, the Town Council approved the ballot language and the date and time — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. — polls will be open at the Municipal Building.

Up for recall are Chairperson Cathy Fifield, Vice Chairman Wayne Hackett, Nick Konstantoulakis and John Emery.

A recall petition drive mounted by resident Mark Elliott was sparked by the vote of the four councilors to relieve Town Manager Zakk Maher of his duties.

The council voted 4-1 on June 17 to dismiss Maher. He was later put on administrative leave until a public hearing could be held.

Kieth Bennett, the lone councilor voting against releasing Maher, is not on the recall ballot.

Elliott, together with Aaron Ouellette, Randal Madore, Thomas Webster and William Dyer, secured enough signatures to allow the recall vote.

Although the council rescinded its decision Aug. 5 and Maher was returned as town manager the next day, the petition drive continued and enough signatures — 192 was the minimum — were approved Aug. 29 by interim Town Clerk Julie Ward.

The petition was fueled by the town’s handling of Maher’s dismissal in June and by the fact that many residents felt the council might have violated state law — and similar language in the town charter — governing the firing of a town manager.

The ballot will have four questions, each asking to recall one of the councilors.

Ward said at least 385 registered voters must cast ballots in the recall election, according to the town charter. The charter stipulates the total number of votes must equal at least 30% of the total number of votes cast in the 2018 gubernatorial election.

Town officials said Mechanic Falls could face a predicament if three or four councilors are recalled.

The town charter states, “The Council shall fill vacancies in its number occurring between regular Municipal elections by an affirmative vote of at least three (3) members, and the term of office of any member of the Council so chosen shall expire at the next Municipal election.”

Town Attorney Jack Conway, who attended Monday night’s meeting, said this is “new territory” for the town, and state agencies will be called upon to assist in finding a solution.

